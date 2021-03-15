Elko County arrests: March 13, 2021

March 13
Michelle A. Arnold-Barwick, 29, of Elko was arrested at 1744 Second St. on a parole and probation hold.
Elizabeth M. Faver, 31, of Ely was arrested at 11th and Idaho streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $5,835
Jeremy D. Spilman, 43, of Las Vegas was arrested in Las Vegas on a bench warrant.
KC J. Valdez, 48, of West Wendover was arrested at Las Vegas city jail on a warrant for fighting or challenging to fight. Bail: $2,500
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
