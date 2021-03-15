Elko County arrests: March 14, 2021

March 14
Antino W. Foelkl, 42, of Elko was arrested at 2002 Last Chance Road for probation violation and domestic battery.
Frances H. Perry, 22, of Magna, Utah was arrested at 100 Wendover Blvd. for battery. Bail: $740
Jose A. Vazquez Roblez, 25, of Elko was arrested at Last Chance Road and Fort Worth for assault with a deadly weapon, destroying or concealing evidence, discharging a gun or other weapon where persons might be endangered, and drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner. Bail: $27,500
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
