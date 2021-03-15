Elko County arrests: March 14, 2021

March 14

Antino W. Foelkl, 42, of Elko was arrested at 2002 Last Chance Road for probation violation and domestic battery.

--

Frances H. Perry, 22, of Magna, Utah was arrested at 100 Wendover Blvd. for battery. Bail: $740

--

Jose A. Vazquez Roblez, 25, of Elko was arrested at Last Chance Road and Fort Worth for assault with a deadly weapon, destroying or concealing evidence, discharging a gun or other weapon where persons might be endangered, and drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner. Bail: $27,500

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

