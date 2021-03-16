Elko County arrests: March 15, 2021

March 15

David G. Cowart, 36, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Idaho streets for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $25,000

--

Clint C. Gardner, 48, of Elko was arrested at 1415 Connolly Drive for resisting a public officer with a firearm. Bail: $5,000

--

Arthur F. Gastelo Jr. was arrested at Dotta Drive and West Sage Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,640

--

Alejandra M. Molina, 25, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $7,780

--

Kris R. Orcutt, 42, of Wells was arrested at 755 Humboldt Ave. for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

--

Joice K. Romaine, 28, of Elko was arrested at Dotta Drive and West Sage Street for drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640

--