Elko County arrests: March 15, 2021

March 15
David G. Cowart, 36, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Idaho streets for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $25,000
--
Clint C. Gardner, 48, of Elko was arrested at 1415 Connolly Drive for resisting a public officer with a firearm. Bail: $5,000
--
Arthur F. Gastelo Jr. was arrested at Dotta Drive and West Sage Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,640
--
Alejandra M. Molina, 25, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $7,780
--
Kris R. Orcutt, 42, of Wells was arrested at 755 Humboldt Ave. for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355
--
Joice K. Romaine, 28, of Elko was arrested at Dotta Drive and West Sage Street for drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640
--
Casey J. Ross, 24, of Carlin was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse on a drug court hold.
--
Micah I. Sanchez, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested at 620 Sage St. on a warrant for burglary of a business, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit burglary, and destroying or concealing evidence. Bail: $25,000
--
This week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.