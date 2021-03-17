 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: March 16, 2021
Elko County arrests: March 16, 2021

Police Log

March 16

Danielle L. Brothers, 28, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for harassment and stalking.

--

Ryan D. Fosmo, 46, of Elko was arrested at Stockmen’s for drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640

--

Crystal L. Gilliland, 42, of Elko was arrested in the 700 block of River Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--

Mark A. Haines Jr., 41, of Elko was arrested in Fallon on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--

Daniel J. Hosko, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for speeding 11-15 mph over limit. Bail: $230

--

Amanda K. Howe, 30, of Elko was arrested at Ramada Inn for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

Derek I. Torrealday, 18, of Caliente was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on a warrant for battery with a deadly weapon, and felony child abuse or neglect. Bail: $100,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

