 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County arrests, March 17, 2021
0 comments

Elko County arrests, March 17, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police Log

March 17

Michael R. Laduke, 63, of Elko was arrested at the Western Folklife Center on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $855

--

Shannon E. Scott, 59, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for resisting a public officer, unlawful discharge of firearm, and disturbing the peace. Bail: $2,135

--

Jason E. Weston, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at 3920 Idaho St. on a parole and probation hold.

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

House Dems set for victory on immigration bills

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News