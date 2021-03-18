Elko County arrests, March 17, 2021

March 17
Michael R. Laduke, 63, of Elko was arrested at the Western Folklife Center on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $855
--
Shannon E. Scott, 59, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for resisting a public officer, unlawful discharge of firearm, and disturbing the peace. Bail: $2,135
--
Jason E. Weston, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at 3920 Idaho St. on a parole and probation hold.
--
This week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.