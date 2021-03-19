 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County arrests: March 18, 2021
0 comments

Elko County arrests: March 18, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police Log

March 18

Ulises Alvarez Reyes, 41, of Clearfield, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $625

--

Dustin L. Brownfield, 33, of Carlin was arrested at 662 Hayland Drive for home invasion with deadly weapon, coercion with force or threat of force, domestic battery, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and three counts of failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $61,212.50

--

Salvador Vera Jr., 35, of West Wendover was arrested at 1111 N. Gene L Jones for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael Cohen meets with Manhattan DA about Trump

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News