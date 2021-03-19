Elko County arrests: March 18, 2021

March 18

Ulises Alvarez Reyes, 41, of Clearfield, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $625

Dustin L. Brownfield, 33, of Carlin was arrested at 662 Hayland Drive for home invasion with deadly weapon, coercion with force or threat of force, domestic battery, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and three counts of failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $61,212.50

Salvador Vera Jr., 35, of West Wendover was arrested at 1111 N. Gene L Jones for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

