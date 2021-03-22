Elko County arrests: March 19, 2021

March 19
Logan J. Butler, 31, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Idaho streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,855
--
Jesse M. Herbert, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at 30th and Idaho streets for no proof of insurance, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, speeding 16-20 mph over limit, driving without a driver’s license, and operating an unregistered vehicle. Bail: $1,610
--
Daisy M. Hutsell, 30, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without consent and using a credit or debit card or ID without consent.
--
Amos M. Jackson, 68, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Metzler Road for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,255
--
Kenny Kohfeld, 52, of Heber, Utah was arrested at the Peppermill Casino on a felony warrant. Bail: $46,800
--
Hellana Obryant, 19, of Merced, California was arrested at 2001 Errecart Boulevard for assault on a protected person. Bail: $2,500
--
Laura A. Pendley, 37, of Elko was arrested on State Route 227 and Palace Parkway for driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $1,850
--
John G. Richards Jr., 34, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for revocation of bail.
--
Fernando S. Salgado, 29, of Kearns, Utah was arrested at 1200 W. Wendover Blvd. for parole violation.
--
Adrian Serrano, 29, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for false statement to obstruct a public officer, provoking breach of peace, and probation violation.
--
Thomas E. Wilson Jr., 25, of Elko was arrested at the Fifth Street Bridge on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140
--
Brandy Watkins, 44, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko Police Department on a warrant for two counts of forgery. Bail: $10,000
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.