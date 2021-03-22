Elko County arrests: March 19, 2021

March 19

Logan J. Butler, 31, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Idaho streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,855

--

Jesse M. Herbert, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at 30th and Idaho streets for no proof of insurance, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, speeding 16-20 mph over limit, driving without a driver’s license, and operating an unregistered vehicle. Bail: $1,610

--

Daisy M. Hutsell, 30, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without consent and using a credit or debit card or ID without consent.

--

Amos M. Jackson, 68, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Metzler Road for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,255

--

Kenny Kohfeld, 52, of Heber, Utah was arrested at the Peppermill Casino on a felony warrant. Bail: $46,800

--

