Elko County arrests: March 20, 2021
March 20

Marquez A. Barnes, 26, of Las Vegas was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for speeding 31-plus mph over limit and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $850

Maya R. Carter, 19, of Albuquerque, New Mexico was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription false statement to obstruct a public officer, and two counts of fugitive felon from another state.

Charles R. Smith, 37, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West for fugitive felon from another state and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

