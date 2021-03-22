Elko County arrests: March 21, 2021

March 21

Charlotte R. Froncak-Ruiz, 27, of Salt Lake City was arrested at West Wendover Boulevard and U.S. Highway 93 Alternate for failure to yield, driving with a suspended driver’s license, felony possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $6,107

Gerrod M. Guldager Sr., 29, of Elko was arrested at 2001 Errecart Blvd. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $25

Shauna E. Johnson, 29, of Elko was arrested at 750 Carlin Court on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Jared Ogden, 38, of Salt Lake City was arrested on West Wendover Boulevard for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $11,774

Jeremy W. Stewart, 43, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at Wendover Blvd. and U.S. Highway 93 for felony possession of 28-42 grams of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $251,784

