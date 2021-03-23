Elko County arrests: March 22, 2021

Jess P. Dailey-Reynolds, 21, of Spring Creek was arrested at K&L Carwash for reckless driving disregarding personal safety. Bail: $890
Elizabeth M. Faver, 31, of Ely was arrested at Elko County Jail for furnishing or attempting to furnish a controlled substance to a state prisoner, and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $15,000
Max R. Frederick, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at K&L Carwash on a warrant for four counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $715
Wyatt J. Mendive, 24, of Elko was arrested at 11th and Silver streets for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000
This week’s felony arrests:
Alejandra M. Molina
Alejandra M. Molina, 25, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $7,780
Amanda K. Howe
Amanda K. Howe, 30, of Elko was arrested at Ramada Inn for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Antino W. Foelkl
Antino W. Foelkl, 42, of Elko was arrested at 2002 Last Chance Road for probation violation and domestic battery.
Casey J. Ross
Casey J. Ross, 24, of Carlin was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse on a drug court hold.
Clint C. Gardner
Clint C. Gardner, 48, of Elko was arrested at 1415 Connolly Drive for resisting a public officer with a firearm. Bail: $5,000
David G. Cowart
David G. Cowart, 36, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Idaho streets for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $25,000
Derek I. Torrealday
Derek I. Torrealday, 18, of Caliente was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on a warrant for battery with a deadly weapon, and felony child abuse or neglect. Bail: $100,000
Dustin L. Brownfield
Dustin L. Brownfield, 33, of Carlin was arrested at 662 Hayland Drive for home invasion with deadly weapon, coercion with force or threat of force, domestic battery, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and three counts of failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $61,212.50
Elizabeth M. Faver
Elizabeth M. Faver, 31, of Ely was arrested at 11th and Idaho streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $5,835
Micah I. Sanchez
Micah I. Sanchez, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested at 620 Sage St. on a warrant for burglary of a business, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit burglary, and destroying or concealing evidence. Bail: $25,000
Michelle L. Kelleher
Michelle L. Kelleher, 41, of West Wendover was arrested at Elko County Jail for offering false written evidence and conspiring to offer false written evidence. Bail: $7,500
Nicolas V. Valenzuela
Nicolas V. Valenzuela, 26, of San Luis, Arizona was arrested in Ely for probation violation.
Shayla L. Morrison
Shayla L. Morrison, 40, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office on a felony warrant for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $5,000
Jose A. Vazquez Roblez
Jose A. Vazquez Roblez, 25, of Elko was arrested at Last Chance Road and Fort Worth for assault with a deadly weapon, destroying or concealing evidence, discharging a gun or other weapon where persons might be endangered, and drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner. Bail: $27,500
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
