Elko County arrests: March 22, 2021

March 22

Jess P. Dailey-Reynolds, 21, of Spring Creek was arrested at K&L Carwash for reckless driving disregarding personal safety. Bail: $890

Elizabeth M. Faver, 31, of Ely was arrested at Elko County Jail for furnishing or attempting to furnish a controlled substance to a state prisoner, and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $15,000

Max R. Frederick, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at K&L Carwash on a warrant for four counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $715

Wyatt J. Mendive, 24, of Elko was arrested at 11th and Silver streets for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000

This week’s felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

