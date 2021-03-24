Elko County arrests: March 23, 2021

March 23

Fernando Hernandez, 39, of Boise was arrested in Wells for speeding 21-plus mph over limit, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and fugitive from another state.

--

Cody R. Martin, 39, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. for domestic battery, second offense.

--

Sarafin Perez, 42, of Magna, Utah was arrested at 12th and Idaho streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $6,140

--

Jayme N. Sheen, 29, of Mountain Home, Idaho was arrested on Lamoille Highway for failure to decrease speed or use due care, reckless driving, driving with a suspended driver’s license, no proof of insurance, and speeding 11-20 mph over limit in school zone. Bail: $2,595

--

Tristan G. Wilson, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at Red Lion Casino on a felony warrant for attempted burglary of a business, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit burglary, destroying or concealing evidence, felony possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $30,640

--