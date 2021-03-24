 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: March 23, 2021
March 23

Fernando Hernandez, 39, of Boise was arrested in Wells for speeding 21-plus mph over limit, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and fugitive from another state.

Cody R. Martin, 39, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. for domestic battery, second offense.

Sarafin Perez, 42, of Magna, Utah was arrested at 12th and Idaho streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $6,140

Jayme N. Sheen, 29, of Mountain Home, Idaho was arrested on Lamoille Highway for failure to decrease speed or use due care, reckless driving, driving with a suspended driver’s license, no proof of insurance, and speeding 11-20 mph over limit in school zone. Bail: $2,595

Tristan G. Wilson, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at Red Lion Casino on a felony warrant for attempted burglary of a business, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit burglary, destroying or concealing evidence, felony possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $30,640

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

