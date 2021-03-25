Elko County arrests: March 24, 2021

March 24

Sabrina R. Berkoski, 38, of Elko was arrested on East Idaho Street for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Trevor R. Cortez, 26, of Elko was arrested at West Sage and Dotta Drive on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,395

--

Clara Dickson, 25, was arrested at Idaho Street and Mountain City Highway for possessing, receiving or transferring stolen vehicle; felony possession of a controlled substance; escape by a felony prisoner; driving under the influence; resisting a public officer; possessing a hypodermic device; reckless driving; using or being under the influence of a controlled substance; drug paraphernalia; and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $25,785

--

Lorena Lujan-Barrajas, 31, of West Wendover was arrested at Sixth St. and Humboldt Ave. for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $10,835

--

Tyler J. Neumann, 30, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for petit larceny.

--

Pandemic skews Elko crime statistics Police Chief Ty Trouten said drug cases “just aren’t going away”