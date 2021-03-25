 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: March 24, 2021
Police Log

March 24

Sabrina R. Berkoski, 38, of Elko was arrested on East Idaho Street for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Trevor R. Cortez, 26, of Elko was arrested at West Sage and Dotta Drive on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,395

--

Clara Dickson, 25, was arrested at Idaho Street and Mountain City Highway for possessing, receiving or transferring stolen vehicle; felony possession of a controlled substance; escape by a felony prisoner; driving under the influence; resisting a public officer; possessing a hypodermic device; reckless driving; using or being under the influence of a controlled substance; drug paraphernalia; and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $25,785

--

Lorena Lujan-Barrajas, 31, of West Wendover was arrested at Sixth St. and Humboldt Ave. for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $10,835

--

Tyler J. Neumann, 30, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for petit larceny.

--

Cierra M. Pangborn, 26, of Elko was arrested at 178 W. Adams St. for violation of probation.

--

Corey A. Pavlinek, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at 431 Westcliff Drive for contempt of court. Bail: $705

--

Victor L. Ruiz, 38, of Elko was arrested on Idaho Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--

Craig K. Warfield III, 31, of Virginia Beach, Virginia was arrested in Winnemucca for violation of parole.

--

Jess M. Willer, 28, of Winnemucca was arrested at Fifth and Wilson for driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $355

--

Gage L. Withers, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for three counts of battery and for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $4,560

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

