 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County arrests: March 25, 2021
0 comments
top story

Elko County arrests: March 25, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police Log

March 25

Shanece I. Hayes, 26, of Salt Lake City was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000

--

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Joe. E. Luna-Puentes, 35, of Elko was arrested on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance and possession to sell a controlled substance. Bail: $15,000

--

Fernando S. Salgado, 29, of Kearns, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Roy A. Sam, 39, of Elko was arrested at College Parkway and Ruby Vista for driving without a driver’s license, operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates, and no proof of insurance. Bail: $1,300

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories March 26

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News