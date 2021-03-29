 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: March 26, 2021
top story

Elko County arrests: March 26, 2021

Police Log

March 26

Melissa D. Cordova, 40, of Midvale, Utah was arrested at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for identity theft by public official/employee to establish fake occupation. Bail: $30,000

Logan A. Melton, 24, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for seven counts of possession of a controlled substance and 11 counts of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $42,040

Skylar J. Eldridge, 27, of Elko was arrested at 2509 Florida Ave. for grand larceny and buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property. Bail: $30,000

Erik J. Larsen, 34, of Elko was arrested at Walmart for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Troy P. Nielson, 43, of West Valley City, Utah was arrested at Salt Lake County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

