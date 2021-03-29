Elko County arrests: March 27, 2021

March 27

Kerby P. Deaton, 36, of Wells was arrested at 1362 Clover Ave. for domestic battery and attempted home invasion. Bail: $8,140

--

Oryan J. Dennison, 34, of Elko was arrested at 618 Bullion Road on a felony bench warrant and for false statement to obstruct a public officer.

--

John C. Giesler, 32, of Nampa, Idaho was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for trespassing. Bail: $355

--

Brenda K. Jimenez-Rodriguez, 23, of Elko was arrested at Garibaldi’s on a warrant for residential burglary. Bail: $20,000

--

Tayson R. Rowley, 19, of Elko was arrested at Johnny Appleseed Park for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse or neglect, and minor in possession of alcohol through consumption. Bail: $65,355

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

