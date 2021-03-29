Elko County arrests: March 28, 2021

March 28

Joseph L. Cross, 24, of Battle Mountain was arrested at 12th and Silver streets for false statement to obstruct a public officer and on two criminal justice detainers. Bail: $21,140

--

Chance E. McKinney, 20, of Owyhee County, Idaho was arrested in Owyhee on two Bureau of Indian Affairs/tribal charges. Bail: $1,000

--

Yesenia M. Ortega, 20, of Elko was arrested at 442 Idaho St. for false statement to obstruct a public officer, minor in possession of alcohol through consumption, and minor loitering in a place where alcoholic beverages are sold. Bail: $1,850

--

Mayra Romero, 26, of Elko was arrested in the 400 block of Idaho Street for urination or defecation in a public place. Bail: $415

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

