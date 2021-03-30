Elko County arrests: March 29, 2021

March 29
William A. Pecora, 26, of Elko was arrested at the Elko probation office for violation of probation.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
--
Erika D. Reeves, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at 750 W. Silver St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
--
Isaac J. Salazar, 33, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille Highway and 12th Street for driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $355
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.