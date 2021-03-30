Elko County arrests: March 29, 2021

March 29

William A. Pecora, 26, of Elko was arrested at the Elko probation office for violation of probation.

Erika D. Reeves, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at 750 W. Silver St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

Isaac J. Salazar, 33, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille Highway and 12th Street for driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $355

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

