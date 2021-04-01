 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County arrests: March 31, 2021
0 comments

Elko County arrests: March 31, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police Log

March 31

Joey Davidson, 48, of Elko was arrested at 505 Copper St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

--

Francine K. Gonzales, 34, of Carlin was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $1,680

--

Christopher W. Paquette, 44, of Elko was arrested at the Elko Convention Center on revocation of bail.

--

Gregory L. Stobbe, 46, of Elko was arrested at 703 Mittry Ave. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--

Kyle R. Strickland, 36, of Elko was arrested at Walmart on a warrant for contempt of court and three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Carbon emissions put earth on red alert

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News