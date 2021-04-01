Elko County arrests: March 31, 2021

March 31

Joey Davidson, 48, of Elko was arrested at 505 Copper St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

--

Francine K. Gonzales, 34, of Carlin was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $1,680

--

Christopher W. Paquette, 44, of Elko was arrested at the Elko Convention Center on revocation of bail.

--

Gregory L. Stobbe, 46, of Elko was arrested at 703 Mittry Ave. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--

Kyle R. Strickland, 36, of Elko was arrested at Walmart on a warrant for contempt of court and three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

