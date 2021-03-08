Elko County arrests: March 6

Lori A. Hickman, 53, of Spring Creek was arrested at 259 Spring Valley Parkway for driving under the influence and failure to yield. Bail: $115
Sergio Martinez-Rivera, 38, of Elko was arrested at 1790 Idaho St. for petty larceny and on a bench warrant. Bail: $1,925
Noe F. Monico-Madrigal, 40, of Layton, Utah was arrested at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000
Mario Ortiz-Gonzalez, 59, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille Highway and South Ninth Street for failure to obey traffic control device, driving without a driver’s license, and driving under the influence resulting in death or substantial bodily harm. Bail: $50,390
Catlin S. Wilkinson, 32, of Elko was arrested at Second and Elm streets for third-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $20,000
This week's felony arrests:
Anthony S. Whitney
Anthony S. Whitney, 51, of Phoenix was arrested in Ely for probation violation.
Arturo Ruiz
Arturo Ruiz, 44, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office Lobby for willful or malicious torture, maiming or killing of dog; attempted willful or malicious torture, maiming or killing of animal, and destroying or concealing evidence.
Bobbye L. Carlson
Bobbye L. Carlson, 25, of Elko was arrested at 651 W. Idaho St. for burglary of a motor vehicle. Bail: $20,000
Brandon A. Archuleta
Brandon A. Archuleta, 31, of Elko was arrested at 1561 Sixth St. in Wells for destroying the property of another, eight counts of resisting a public officer, battery on a protected person, two counts of intimidating a public officer or others with threat of force, and unlawful act by a prisoner relating to human excrement or bodily fluid. Bail: $70,260
Danielle Stone
Danielle Stone, 31, of Elko was arrested at Eighth and Idaho streets for felony third-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $20,000
David A. Riley
David A. Riley, 38, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail and unlawful act by a prisoner relating to human excrement or bodily fluid. Bail: $50,000
James C. Adams
James C. Adams, 44, of Elko was arrested on West Sage Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and three counts of failure to appear on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,495
Jarrett T. Beckner
Jarrett T. Beckner, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at Seventh and Silver streets for headlamps not illuminated when required, no proof of insurance, felony possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $6,495
Jordin N. Asberry
Jordin N. Asberry, 28, of Elko was arrested at 123 Third St. for parole violation, resisting a public officer.
Mandy M. Barney
Mandy M. Barney, 37, of Wellington, Utah was arrested at the Rainbow Casino on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and for possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription. Bail: $12,500
Mathew W. Beecher
Mathew W. Beecher, 22, of Wells was arrested at the Wells city ballfield dugout on a warrant for embezzlement, felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, destroying or concealing evidence, and parole violation.
Octavio A. Juarez Jr.
Octavio A. Juarez Jr., 25, of Elko was arrested at Joe’s Market for felony possession of a controlled substance, resisting a public officer, failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, four counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $11,939.97
Rhiannon N. Junker
Rhiannon N. Junker, 32, of Elko was arrested at Seventh and Silver streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $6,140
Roberta L. Nichols
Roberta L. Nichols, 39, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000
Ryan J. Macias
Ryan J. Macias, 27, of Winnemucca was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and two counts of failure to appear on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $10,060
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
