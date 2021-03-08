Elko County arrests: March 6

March 6

Lori A. Hickman, 53, of Spring Creek was arrested at 259 Spring Valley Parkway for driving under the influence and failure to yield. Bail: $115

--

Sergio Martinez-Rivera, 38, of Elko was arrested at 1790 Idaho St. for petty larceny and on a bench warrant. Bail: $1,925

--

Noe F. Monico-Madrigal, 40, of Layton, Utah was arrested at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000

--

Mario Ortiz-Gonzalez, 59, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille Highway and South Ninth Street for failure to obey traffic control device, driving without a driver’s license, and driving under the influence resulting in death or substantial bodily harm. Bail: $50,390

--

Catlin S. Wilkinson, 32, of Elko was arrested at Second and Elm streets for third-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $20,000

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

