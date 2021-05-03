Elko County arrests: May 1, 2021

May 1

Dillon R. Hill, 27, of Elko was arrested at 1575 Lamoille Highway on a bench warrant. Bail: $360

--

Dalton L. Kaady, 22, of Fallon was arrested on Interstate-80 overpass for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Travis B. Kelson, 39, of West Valley City, Utah was arrested on a warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession to sell a controlled substance, burglary of a business, and four counts of intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $45,000

--

Robert E. Lee, 22, of Elko was arrested at Last Chance and Buzzard roads for destroying the property of another and operating an unregistered vehicle. Bail: $1,335

--

Jodie E. Longtree, 21, of Elko was arrested at 1702 Sagebrush Drive on four Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal charges. Bail: $2,000

--

Michael L. Lujan, 41, of Colfax, California was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for false statement to obstruct a public officer, fugitive felon from another state, and bribery of other public officer.