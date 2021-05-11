 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: May 10, 2021
top story

Elko County arrests: May 10, 2021

Police Log

May 10

Meghan Fobes, 39, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. for battery on a protected person. Bail: $100

--

Vickie L. Garcia, 33, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a drug court hold.

--

Ryan R. Mayner, 42, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,445

--

Angelina M. Owens, 34, of Gooding, Idaho was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 on a warrant for petit larceny and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,280

--

Angelina M. Owens, 34, of Gooding, Idaho was arrested at Elko County Jail for drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640

--

Casey J. Ross, 24, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a drug court hold and two counts of contempt of court.

--

Tyler D. Severson, 36, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail for violation of parole and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

