Elko County arrests: May 10, 2021

May 10
Meghan Fobes, 39, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. for battery on a protected person. Bail: $100
Vickie L. Garcia, 33, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a drug court hold.
Ryan R. Mayner, 42, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,445
Angelina M. Owens, 34, of Gooding, Idaho was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 on a warrant for petit larceny and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,280
Angelina M. Owens, 34, of Gooding, Idaho was arrested at Elko County Jail for drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640
Casey J. Ross, 24, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a drug court hold and two counts of contempt of court.
Tyler D. Severson, 36, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail for violation of parole and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.
This week's felony arrests:
Cameron T. Holley
Clayton L. Johnnie
Guadalupe M. Torres
Jayli C. Acquistapace
Jennifer M. Matranga
Jesus M. Morones Jr.
Michael S. Leschke
Michael L. Lujan
Michael M. Whitaker
Sergio A. Rodriguez-Gomez
Salvador G. Castillo
Austin E. Thunder-Crouse
Travis B. Kelson
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.