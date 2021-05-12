Elko County arrests: May 11, 2021

May 11
Jamie A. Clark, 26, of Elko was arrested at 1682 Adobe Drive for domestic battery and possessing a dangerous drug without a prescription. Bail: $8,140
Jose M. Esparza, 69, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for trespassing. Bail: $195
Joseph C. Humphrey, 35, of Elko was arrested at 665 Bullion Road on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,500
Joseph S. Peterson, 76, of Riverton, Wyoming was arrested on a parole and probation hold.
Trinity A. Thomas, 19, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $5,000
