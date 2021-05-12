Elko County arrests: May 11, 2021

May 11

Jamie A. Clark, 26, of Elko was arrested at 1682 Adobe Drive for domestic battery and possessing a dangerous drug without a prescription. Bail: $8,140

--

Jose M. Esparza, 69, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for trespassing. Bail: $195

--

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Joseph C. Humphrey, 35, of Elko was arrested at 665 Bullion Road on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,500

--

Joseph S. Peterson, 76, of Riverton, Wyoming was arrested on a parole and probation hold.

--

Trinity A. Thomas, 19, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $5,000

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0