Elko County arrests: May 12, 2021

May 12
Neil B. Anderson, 38, of Lovelock was arrested at 340 Commercial St. on a warrant for two counts of contempt of court and for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,740
Kaila M. Crnich, 34, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for embezzlement.
Jesus H. Cuevas-Ruelas, 29, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for allowing child abuse or neglect.
David M. Haigwood, 35, of Carlin was arrested at 10th and Chestnut for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
Dwayne D. Jaramillo, 29, of Elko was arrested at 191 Dry Creek Trail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $20,000
Talon S. Jones, 29, of Owyhee was arrested at Joe’s Market on a parole and probation hold.
Gary L. Larson, 52, of West Wendover was arrested at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,450
Lorraine A. Nobel, 54, of Elko was arrested at Joe’s Market for driving under the influence and operating an unregistered vehicle. Bail: $1,495
Scott W. Seeley, 35, of Wells was arrested at Elko County Jail for littering on occupied private property within city limits.
Quyen H. Vu, 51, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Montego Bay Casino on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $285.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.