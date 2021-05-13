Elko County arrests: May 12, 2021

May 12

Neil B. Anderson, 38, of Lovelock was arrested at 340 Commercial St. on a warrant for two counts of contempt of court and for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,740

--

Kaila M. Crnich, 34, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for embezzlement.

--

Jesus H. Cuevas-Ruelas, 29, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for allowing child abuse or neglect.

--

David M. Haigwood, 35, of Carlin was arrested at 10th and Chestnut for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Dwayne D. Jaramillo, 29, of Elko was arrested at 191 Dry Creek Trail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $20,000

--

Talon S. Jones, 29, of Owyhee was arrested at Joe’s Market on a parole and probation hold.

--