Elko County arrests: May 12, 2021
Elko County arrests: May 12, 2021

Police Log

May 12

Neil B. Anderson, 38, of Lovelock was arrested at 340 Commercial St. on a warrant for two counts of contempt of court and for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,740

--

Kaila M. Crnich, 34, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for embezzlement.

--

Jesus H. Cuevas-Ruelas, 29, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for allowing child abuse or neglect.

--

David M. Haigwood, 35, of Carlin was arrested at 10th and Chestnut for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Dwayne D. Jaramillo, 29, of Elko was arrested at 191 Dry Creek Trail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $20,000

--

Talon S. Jones, 29, of Owyhee was arrested at Joe’s Market on a parole and probation hold.

--

Gary L. Larson, 52, of West Wendover was arrested at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,450

--

Lorraine A. Nobel, 54, of Elko was arrested at Joe’s Market for driving under the influence and operating an unregistered vehicle. Bail: $1,495

--

Scott W. Seeley, 35, of Wells was arrested at Elko County Jail for littering on occupied private property within city limits.

--

Quyen H. Vu, 51, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Montego Bay Casino on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $285.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

