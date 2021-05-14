 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County arrests: May 13, 2021
0 comments
top story

Elko County arrests: May 13, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police Log

May 13

Randy E. Burgess, 39, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,255

--

Joshua D. Gonzales, 28, of Wendover, Utah was arrested at the Wendover Welcome Center for burglary of a business, destroying or injuring real or personal property, and trespassing. $10,355

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

--

Mariah D. Kinterknecht, 29, of Elko was arrested at 565 Morse Lane for two counts of battery on a protected person, resisting a public officer and assault. Bail: $12,280

--

John W. Myers III, 53, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse on a state prison hold.

These people remained calm despite being under the most intense pressure imaginable. For this list, we’ll be looking at murder victims who were able to leave behind a clue about the identity of their killer.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Growing number in GOP downplay Jan. 6 insurrection

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News