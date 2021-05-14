Elko County arrests: May 13, 2021

May 13
Randy E. Burgess, 39, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,255
--
Joshua D. Gonzales, 28, of Wendover, Utah was arrested at the Wendover Welcome Center for burglary of a business, destroying or injuring real or personal property, and trespassing. $10,355
--
Mariah D. Kinterknecht, 29, of Elko was arrested at 565 Morse Lane for two counts of battery on a protected person, resisting a public officer and assault. Bail: $12,280
--
John W. Myers III, 53, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse on a state prison hold.
