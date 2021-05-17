 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County arrests: May 14, 2021
0 comments
top story

Elko County arrests: May 14, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police Log

May 14

Seth R. Greer, 31, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and River streets on a felony warrant for four counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $20,000

--

Jesse M. Herbert, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at Sixth and Pine streets on two counts of violating a domestic violence temporary protective order.

--

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Thomas L. Jackson, 48, of Elko was arrested in Wells on a Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal charge. Bail: $500

--

Jorge Maya, 60, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $545

--

Sarafin Perez, 42, of Elko was arrested at 390 W. Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

The NYPD says 11 people were shot in just eight hours across New York City over the weekend, including a 17-year-old who died from his injuries.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

111-Year-Old Recommends Eating Chicken Brains To Live Longer

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News