Elko County arrests: May 15, 2021

May 15
Jesse A. Abel, 47, of Elko was arrested at 8358 Cayuse Drive for violation of probation.
Miles F. Dave-Decker, 29, of Elko was arrested at 2341 Indian View Heights Drive on three Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal charges. Bail: $1,500
Daniel T. Martinez, 43, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested in Salt Lake City on a warrant for two counts of grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Bail: $10,000
Austin P. McGuire, 21, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille and Jiggs highways on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $545
Norma Navarrete-Santillan, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at 11th and Idaho streets for driving with revoked driver’s license for DUI, tail lamp violation, and second-offense DUI. Bail: $2895
Edson L. Radillo Corona, 43, of Kent, Washington was arrested at Cactus Petes for trespassing and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $480
Juan M. Sandoval, 50, of Elko was arrested on Idaho Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,105
Amanda B. Stewart, 32, of Mountain Home, Idaho was arrested at 1385 U.S. Highway 93 for disturbing the peace, nuisance trespassing, false statement to obstruct a public officer, disposing of garbage or sewage in a public place, and bribery of other public officer. Bail: $12,302
Danny R. Stroud, 34, of Caldwell, Idaho was arrested at Barton’s Casino for resisting a public officer. Bail: $1,140
William R. White, 60, of Carlin was arrested at 109 Ash St. for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person. Bail: $20,000
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.