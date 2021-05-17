Elko County arrests: May 15, 2021

May 15

Jesse A. Abel, 47, of Elko was arrested at 8358 Cayuse Drive for violation of probation.

--

Miles F. Dave-Decker, 29, of Elko was arrested at 2341 Indian View Heights Drive on three Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal charges. Bail: $1,500

--

Daniel T. Martinez, 43, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested in Salt Lake City on a warrant for two counts of grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Bail: $10,000

--

Austin P. McGuire, 21, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille and Jiggs highways on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $545

--

Norma Navarrete-Santillan, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at 11th and Idaho streets for driving with revoked driver’s license for DUI, tail lamp violation, and second-offense DUI. Bail: $2895

--

Edson L. Radillo Corona, 43, of Kent, Washington was arrested at Cactus Petes for trespassing and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $480

--