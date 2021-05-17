 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County arrests: May 16, 2021
0 comments

Elko County arrests: May 16, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police patch

May 16

John R. Jensen, 43, of Elko was arrested at 10th and Chestnut streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

James G. Ryan Jr., 42, of Elko was arrested at Sixth and Cedar streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $685

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH pushes 'quiet, intensive' diplomacy in Mideast

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News