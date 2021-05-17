Elko County arrests: May 16, 2021

May 16

John R. Jensen, 43, of Elko was arrested at 10th and Chestnut streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

James G. Ryan Jr., 42, of Elko was arrested at Sixth and Cedar streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $685

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0