Elko County arrests: May 16, 2021

May 16
John R. Jensen, 43, of Elko was arrested at 10th and Chestnut streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
James G. Ryan Jr., 42, of Elko was arrested at Sixth and Cedar streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $685
This week's felony arrests:
Ludwing X. Campos-Sanchez
Christian Cortez
Cierra M. Pangborn
Claudia Johnson
Coby Painter
Cortney A. Keefer
Dwayne D. Jaramillo
Jamie L. Hofhine
Joseph S. Peterson
Joshua D. Gonzales
Justin Hansen
Kaila M. Crnich
Mariah D. Kinterknecht
Michael T. Yatczak
Eliberto Rodriguez-Nunez
Scott W. Seeley
Shaleesa M. Lucero
Trinity A. Thomas
Tyler D. Severson
Wyatt C. Ermisch
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.