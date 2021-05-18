Elko County arrests, May 17. 2021

May 17

Jesse M. Herbert, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for petite larceny.

Daniel J. McCoy, 43, of Spring Creek was arrested on a parole and probation hold.

Gary A. Prunty, 68, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 in Elko for driving under the influence and driving wrong way on a one-way road. Bail: $1,340

Alyssa H. Rasmussen, 20, of Spring Creek was arrested at Bullion Road and South First Street on a warrant for maltreatment or inhumane killing of animals, no rabies vaccination for dog or cat, dog license and inoculation required. Bail: $615

Juventino C. Saldana, 55, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Eric M. Tatro, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested on Idaho Street frontage road on a warrant for domestic battery, stalking, unlawful discharge of a firearm, destroying the property of another, coercion, assault, careless driving and speeding 11-15 mph over limit. Bail: $10,280

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

