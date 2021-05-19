Elko County arrests: May 18, 2021

May 18
Kelli R. Christen, 34, of Elko was arrested at Stockmen’s for intoxicated pedestrian or animal rider on road. Bail: $115
--
Kelli R. Christen, 34, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. for battery on a protected person. Bail: $5,000
--
Michael W. Courts, 50, of Elko was arrested at 1660 Sagebrush Drive on a Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal charge. Bail: $500
--
Timothy G. DeBoer, 31, of Elko was arrested at the parole and probation office on a hold.
--
Cheryl K. Eldridge, 57, of Elko was arrested at the Western Inn for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355
--
Leif R. Hindes, 21, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Silver streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
--
Roberta L. Nichols, 39, of Elko was arrested on two bench warrants. Bail: $1,385
--
Jayla I. Owens, 27, of Elko was arrested at Diana Arms Apartments for false report of a crime. Bail: $1,140
--
Valarie S. Turner, 34, of San Francisco was placed under citizen’s arrest at Walmart for petit larceny and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $2,280
--
Joseph G. Yount, 34, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. on two bench warrants.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.