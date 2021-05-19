Elko County arrests: May 18, 2021

May 18

Kelli R. Christen, 34, of Elko was arrested at Stockmen’s for intoxicated pedestrian or animal rider on road. Bail: $115

--

Kelli R. Christen, 34, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. for battery on a protected person. Bail: $5,000

--

Michael W. Courts, 50, of Elko was arrested at 1660 Sagebrush Drive on a Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal charge. Bail: $500

--

Timothy G. DeBoer, 31, of Elko was arrested at the parole and probation office on a hold.

--

Cheryl K. Eldridge, 57, of Elko was arrested at the Western Inn for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

--

Leif R. Hindes, 21, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Silver streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

--

Roberta L. Nichols, 39, of Elko was arrested on two bench warrants. Bail: $1,385

--