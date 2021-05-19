 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County arrests: May 18, 2021
0 comments

Elko County arrests: May 18, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police Log

May 18

Kelli R. Christen, 34, of Elko was arrested at Stockmen’s for intoxicated pedestrian or animal rider on road. Bail: $115

--

Kelli R. Christen, 34, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. for battery on a protected person. Bail: $5,000

--

Michael W. Courts, 50, of Elko was arrested at 1660 Sagebrush Drive on a Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal charge. Bail: $500

--

Timothy G. DeBoer, 31, of Elko was arrested at the parole and probation office on a hold.

--

Cheryl K. Eldridge, 57, of Elko was arrested at the Western Inn for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

--

Leif R. Hindes, 21, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Silver streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

--

Roberta L. Nichols, 39, of Elko was arrested on two bench warrants. Bail: $1,385

--

Jayla I. Owens, 27, of Elko was arrested at Diana Arms Apartments for false report of a crime. Bail: $1,140

--

Valarie S. Turner, 34, of San Francisco was placed under citizen’s arrest at Walmart for petit larceny and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $2,280

--

Joseph G. Yount, 34, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. on two bench warrants.

The NYPD says 11 people were shot in just eight hours across New York City over the weekend, including a 17-year-old who died from his injuries.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Where are all the Uber and Lyft drivers?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News