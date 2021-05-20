Elko County arrests: May 19, 2021

May 19

Heather Carrasco, 35, was arrested at 440 Grant St. on a bench warrant. Bail: $820

--

Skylar J. Eldridge, 27, of Elko was arrested at 3008 Buzzard St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

--

Anthony L. Moon, 35, of Elko was arrested at 1052 Colt Drive on a bench warrant. Bail: $15,000

--

Lindsey M. Peterson, 21, of Spring Creek was arrested at the state parole and probation office for violation of probation or conditions of suspended sentence for a gross misdemeanor offense.

--

Anetone Simanu, 33, of Murray, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail for burglary.

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

