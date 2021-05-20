Elko County arrests: May 19, 2021

Heather Carrasco, 35, was arrested at 440 Grant St. on a bench warrant. Bail: $820
Skylar J. Eldridge, 27, of Elko was arrested at 3008 Buzzard St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.
Anthony L. Moon, 35, of Elko was arrested at 1052 Colt Drive on a bench warrant. Bail: $15,000
Lindsey M. Peterson, 21, of Spring Creek was arrested at the state parole and probation office for violation of probation or conditions of suspended sentence for a gross misdemeanor offense.
Anetone Simanu, 33, of Murray, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail for burglary.
This week's felony arrests:
Ludwing X. Campos-Sanchez
Christian Cortez
Cierra M. Pangborn
Claudia Johnson
Coby Painter
Cortney A. Keefer
Dwayne D. Jaramillo
Jamie L. Hofhine
Joseph S. Peterson
Joshua D. Gonzales
Justin Hansen
Kaila M. Crnich
Mariah D. Kinterknecht
Michael T. Yatczak
Eliberto Rodriguez-Nunez
Scott W. Seeley
Shaleesa M. Lucero
Trinity A. Thomas
Tyler D. Severson
Wyatt C. Ermisch
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
