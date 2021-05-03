Elko County arrests: May 2, 2021

May 2

Cameron T. Holley, 29, of Battle Mountain was arrested at 348 Seventh St. for domestic battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, and coercion with force or threat of force. Bail: $140,000

--

Virgil D. Shaw Jr., 39, of Owyhee was arrested at 931 First St. for duty upon damaging unattended vehicle or property, driving without a driver’s license, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $1,335

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

