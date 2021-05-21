Elko County arrests: May 20, 2021

May 20

Bobbye L. Carlson, 25, of Elko was arrested at 2955 Mountain City Highway for burglary of a motor vehicle. Bail: $20,000

--

Amy D. Collins, 41, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. for violating a domestic violence emergency protective order; making an obscene, threatening or annoying phone call, and disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

--

Jennifer L. Devlin, 38, of Elko was arrested at 361 Fir St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Jose M. Esparza, 69, of Elko was arrested at 438 S. Fifth St. for trespassing. Bail: $195

--

Cory S. Gandolfo, 30, of Elko was arrested at Fifth Street and Carlin Court on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, petty larceny, and destroying the property of another. Bail: $3,420

--

Alyssa M. Haney, 29, of Elko was arrested at Fifth Street and Carlin Court for drug paraphernalia, possession of a hypodermic device, petty larceny, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $7,920