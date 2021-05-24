 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests, May 21, 2021
Elko police patch

May 21

Steve Reyes, 30, of West Wendover was arrested at 569 Poplar St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

--

Jason B. Simpson, 44, of Elko was arrested at Second and Sage streets for second-offense driving under the influence and failure to obey traffic control device. Bail: $1,835

--

Alexis Destout, 28, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--

Nixon Eliwise, 45, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Nugget Casino for destroying the property of another and resisting a public officer. Bail: $1,280

--

Lerrell A. McCauley, 26, of Elko was arrested on Golf Course Road on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $545

--

Augustine Murchie, 50, of Evergreen, Colorado was arrested on Interstate 80 for failure to stop at accident with attended vehicle or property damage, and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $1,495

--

Keaton M. Schomer, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested for speeding 41-plus-mph over limit, reckless driving, no proof of insurance, failure to possess or surrender certificate of registration, failure to possess or surrender driver’s license, and failure to obey traffic control signal. Bail: $2,280

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

