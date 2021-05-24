 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests, May 22, 2021
May 22

Isabel A. Cuara, 22, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 1045 Wendover Blvd. for driving under the influence. Bail: $950

--

Sarah B. League, 41, of Mesquite was arrested at 12th and River streets for possessing, receiving or transferring stolen vehicle. Bail: $10,000

--

Giovany Miranda, 22, of Kearns, Utah was arrested at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd. for trespassing. Bail: $640

--

Jason Valencia, 21, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for fighting or challenging to fight, trespassing and disturbing the peace. Bail: $3,495

--

Cicily Villa, 19, of West Wendover was arrested at Eastline Apartments for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

--

Jesse W. Warrick, 47, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Carlin streets for driving under the influence and headlamps not illuminated when required. Bail: $1,255

--

Justin D. Wheat, 30, of Elko was arrested at Walmart for trespassing, resisting a public officer, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $2,475

