Elko County arrests, May 22, 2021

May 22
Isabel A. Cuara, 22, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 1045 Wendover Blvd. for driving under the influence. Bail: $950
--
Sarah B. League, 41, of Mesquite was arrested at 12th and River streets for possessing, receiving or transferring stolen vehicle. Bail: $10,000
--
Giovany Miranda, 22, of Kearns, Utah was arrested at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd. for trespassing. Bail: $640
--
Jason Valencia, 21, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for fighting or challenging to fight, trespassing and disturbing the peace. Bail: $3,495
--
Cicily Villa, 19, of West Wendover was arrested at Eastline Apartments for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
--
Jesse W. Warrick, 47, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Carlin streets for driving under the influence and headlamps not illuminated when required. Bail: $1,255
--
Justin D. Wheat, 30, of Elko was arrested at Walmart for trespassing, resisting a public officer, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $2,475