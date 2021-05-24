Elko County arrests: May 23, 2021

May 23

Jacob D. Beebe, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested at 442 Idaho St. was arrested at 442 Idaho St. for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Brian C. Boyer, 54, of Cottonwood Heights, Utah was arrested at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,740

--

Jackson S. Clair, 20, of Elko was arrested at East Jennings Way Interstate 80 on-ramp for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage. Bail: $355

--

Tanisha A. Clair, 19, of Elko was arrested at 2430 Mountain City Highway for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage through consumption. Bail: $355

--

Sarah N. Cornett, 36, of Elko was arrested in the 800 block of Railroad Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,676

--

Robyn C. Donovan, 33, of Carlin was arrested at 11th and Cedar streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, drug paraphernalia, and tail lamp violation. Bail: $6,895