Elko County arrests: May 23, 2021
Elko County arrests: May 23, 2021

Police Log

May 23

Jacob D. Beebe, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested at 442 Idaho St. was arrested at 442 Idaho St. for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Brian C. Boyer, 54, of Cottonwood Heights, Utah was arrested at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,740

--

Jackson S. Clair, 20, of Elko was arrested at East Jennings Way Interstate 80 on-ramp for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage. Bail: $355

--

Tanisha A. Clair, 19, of Elko was arrested at 2430 Mountain City Highway for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage through consumption. Bail: $355

--

Sarah N. Cornett, 36, of Elko was arrested in the 800 block of Railroad Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,676

--

Robyn C. Donovan, 33, of Carlin was arrested at 11th and Cedar streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, drug paraphernalia, and tail lamp violation. Bail: $6,895

--

Kristi L. Hooton, 39, of Pleasant Grove, Utah was arrested at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,740

--

Rocky S. Salazar, 40, of Elko was arrested at 2741 Indian View Heights for battery with a deadly weapon. Bail: $50,000

--

Trenton R. Whitehouse, 29, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Southside Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $545

--

Jerritt K. Winegardner, 29, of Elko was arrested at 246 W. Silver St. for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

