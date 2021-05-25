 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County arrests: May 24, 2021
0 comments
top story

Elko County arrests: May 24, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police Log

May 24

Dakota L. Brock, 27, of Elko was arrested at Third and Commercial streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, three counts of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation.

--

Derik R. Calton, 40, of Wells was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. for damage to jail property. Bail: $2,500

--

Blake L. Edmunds, 23, of Lehi, Utah was arrested at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for possessing stolen vehicle and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $20,640

--

Joshua D. Gonzales, 28, of Wendover, Utah was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for destroying the property of another. Bail: $2,500

--

Angela M. Hughes, 38, of Albany, Oregon was arrested at Fir and 10th streets for second-offense domestic battery. Bail: $5,140

--

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Daisy M. Hutsell, 30, of Elko was arrested at 925 Sunrise Drive on a drug court hold.

--

James M. Knight Jr., 45, of Pleasant Grove, Utah, was arrested at the Clark County Detention Center on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--

Charles H. Long, 24, of Carlin was arrested at Pilot Gas Station for felony possession of a controlled substance, four counts of open container of alcohol in vehicle, driving under the influence, drug paraphernalia, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $8,655

--

Wyatt J. Mendive, 25, of Elko was arrested at 12th and River streets for drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640

--

Sylvia C. Naranjo, 38, was arrested at Needle Point and Odle on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $750

--

Tyler D. Pool, 25, of Elko was arrested at 376 Fifth St. for open container of alcohol in vehicle and no proof of insurance. Bail: $935

--

Casey J. Ross, 24, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a drug court hold.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

George Floyd's family visits Capitol Hill

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News