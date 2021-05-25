Elko County arrests: May 24, 2021

May 24
Dakota L. Brock, 27, of Elko was arrested at Third and Commercial streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, three counts of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation.
--
Derik R. Calton, 40, of Wells was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. for damage to jail property. Bail: $2,500
--
Blake L. Edmunds, 23, of Lehi, Utah was arrested at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for possessing stolen vehicle and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $20,640
--
Joshua D. Gonzales, 28, of Wendover, Utah was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for destroying the property of another. Bail: $2,500
--
Angela M. Hughes, 38, of Albany, Oregon was arrested at Fir and 10th streets for second-offense domestic battery. Bail: $5,140
--
Daisy M. Hutsell, 30, of Elko was arrested at 925 Sunrise Drive on a drug court hold.
--
James M. Knight Jr., 45, of Pleasant Grove, Utah, was arrested at the Clark County Detention Center on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
--
Charles H. Long, 24, of Carlin was arrested at Pilot Gas Station for felony possession of a controlled substance, four counts of open container of alcohol in vehicle, driving under the influence, drug paraphernalia, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $8,655
--
Wyatt J. Mendive, 25, of Elko was arrested at 12th and River streets for drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640
--
Sylvia C. Naranjo, 38, was arrested at Needle Point and Odle on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $750
--
Tyler D. Pool, 25, of Elko was arrested at 376 Fifth St. for open container of alcohol in vehicle and no proof of insurance. Bail: $935
--
Casey J. Ross, 24, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a drug court hold.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.