Elko County arrests: May 24, 2021

--

Charles H. Long, 24, of Carlin was arrested at Pilot Gas Station for felony possession of a controlled substance, four counts of open container of alcohol in vehicle, driving under the influence, drug paraphernalia, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $8,655

--

Wyatt J. Mendive, 25, of Elko was arrested at 12th and River streets for drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640

--

Sylvia C. Naranjo, 38, was arrested at Needle Point and Odle on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $750

--

Tyler D. Pool, 25, of Elko was arrested at 376 Fifth St. for open container of alcohol in vehicle and no proof of insurance. Bail: $935

--

Casey J. Ross, 24, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a drug court hold.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

