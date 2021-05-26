Elko County arrests: May 25, 2021

May 25
Dakota Brock, 27, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $465
--
Cody L. Madison, 40, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a drug court hold.
--
Javier A. Madriz, 34, of Elko was arrested at Colt and Winchester Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.
--
Melissa D. Marchand, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Scoreboard for felony possession of a controlled substance, violating a domestic violence temporary protective order, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $8,780
--
Angela R. Meik, 50, of Cottonwood Heights, Utah was arrested on a felony warrant for four counts of burglary of a business, four counts of obtaining or using another person’s ID for harmful or unlawful purposes, and four counts of intent to utter fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $180,000
--
Michael M. Melenzdez, 23, of Elko was arrested at Fifth Street and Tasha Way for driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $355.
--
Stuart B. Mongomery, 56, of Saratoga Spring, Utah was arrested at Salt Lake City Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $2,500
--
James R. Mullins, 35, of Elko was arrested at 2642 George Ave. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.