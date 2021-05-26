Elko County arrests: May 25, 2021

May 25

Dakota Brock, 27, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $465

--

Cody L. Madison, 40, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a drug court hold.

--

Javier A. Madriz, 34, of Elko was arrested at Colt and Winchester Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

--

Melissa D. Marchand, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Scoreboard for felony possession of a controlled substance, violating a domestic violence temporary protective order, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $8,780

--

Angela R. Meik, 50, of Cottonwood Heights, Utah was arrested on a felony warrant for four counts of burglary of a business, four counts of obtaining or using another person’s ID for harmful or unlawful purposes, and four counts of intent to utter fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $180,000

--