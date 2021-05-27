Elko County arrests: May 26, 2021

May 26

Juan Aguilar, 25, of West Wendover was arrested at 801 W. Florence for fighting or challenging to fight, resisting a public officer and two counts of failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $3,785

--

Christian H. Coates, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,335

--

James O. Ensey, 72, of Wells was arrested at Fourth and Shoshone for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,640

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

--

Shanell C. Martin, 31, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Elm streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, destroying or concealing evidence, and on a bench warrant. Bail: $12,500

--

Torrance C. McKnight, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fifth and Elm streets for drug paraphernalia and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,780

--

Kimberly D. Potts, 40, of Elko was arrested on Bluecrest Drive for driving under the influence and child abuse or neglect. Bail: $26,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0