Elko County arrests, May 27, 2021

May 27

David G. Cowart, 36, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant Ave. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

Brenda G. Fisher, 60, of Twin Falls, Idaho was arrested at 811 U.S. Highway 93 for petit larceny. Bail: $640

Marie A. Howard, 18, of Elko was arrested at 505 Copper St. for resisting a public officer and minor in possession of alcoholic beverage through consumption. Bail: $1,495

Christiphor D. Key, 23, of Elko was arrested at Humboldt County Jail for violation of parole.

Dillon C. Peterson, 25, of Winnemucca was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,045

Andy M. Quesada, 30, of Elko was arrested at Hamilton Stage Road and Hamilton Creek for driving under the influence and felony child abuse or neglect. Bail: $26,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

