Elko County arrests, May 28, 2021

May 28
Thomas D. Bartlett, 48, of Carlin was arrested at 302 W. Cedar St. for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $100
Sarah E. Gravelle, 31, of Elko was arrested in Las Vegas on two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $55,000
Esther Marin-Tovar, 44, of Elko was arrested at Smith’s for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $400
