Elko County arrests, May 28, 2021
Elko County arrests, May 28, 2021

May 28

Thomas D. Bartlett, 48, of Carlin was arrested at 302 W. Cedar St. for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $100

Sarah E. Gravelle, 31, of Elko was arrested in Las Vegas on two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $55,000

Esther Marin-Tovar, 44, of Elko was arrested at Smith’s for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $400

