Elko County arrests, May 29, 2021
Elko police patch

May 29

David C. Dodson, 33, of Elko was arrested at Pizza Hut on two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,240

Ahmad A. Jabal, 39, of Arroyo, Texas, was arrested at 345 Idaho St. for fugitive felon from another state. No bail.

Erica Molina, 37, of Elko was arrested at South Fork Reservoir for contributing to delinquency or negligence of a minor, contempt of court and hunting, trapping or fishing without a license or permit. Bail: $1,915

Dixie L. Sines, 52, of Elko was arrested at South First and Adams streets for possession of a controlled substance and head lamps not illuminated when required. Bail: $5,115

