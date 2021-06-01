Elko County arrests, May 29, 2021

May 29
David C. Dodson, 33, of Elko was arrested at Pizza Hut on two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,240
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Ahmad A. Jabal, 39, of Arroyo, Texas, was arrested at 345 Idaho St. for fugitive felon from another state. No bail.
Erica Molina, 37, of Elko was arrested at South Fork Reservoir for contributing to delinquency or negligence of a minor, contempt of court and hunting, trapping or fishing without a license or permit. Bail: $1,915
Dixie L. Sines, 52, of Elko was arrested at South First and Adams streets for possession of a controlled substance and head lamps not illuminated when required. Bail: $5,115
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.