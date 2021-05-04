Elko County arrests: May 3, 2021

May 3

Jayli C. Acquistapace, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at 95 Spruce Road on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

--

Clayton L. Johnnie, 57, of Elko was arrested at 11th Street and Panorama Drive for bribing or intimidating witness to influence testimony, intimidating a public officer or others with threat of force, destroying the property of another, and trespassing. Bail: $16,335

--

Patricia L. Malotte, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested in Lee on two Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal charges. Bail: $1,000

--

Guadalupe M. Torres, 55, of Elko was arrested at Bullion and Hamilton Stage roads for third-offense driving under the influence, speeding 21-plus mph over limit, driving without a driver’s license, and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $5,560

