Elko County arrests, May 30, 2021

May 30

Rainbow S. Buck, 27, of Elko was arrested at South 9th St. and Lincoln Ave for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Salvador G. Castillo, 40, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway for possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $5,355

Gerrod M. Guldager Sr., 30, of Elko was arrested at West Idaho St. and Mountain City Highway for possession of a controlled substance, using or possessing drug paraphernalia, driving with a revoked driver’s license, failure to dim head lamps and violation of probation. Bail: $6,150

Kayla Hawkins, 33, of Carlin was arrested at 915 Chestnut St. for disturbing the peace and trespass not amounting to burglary. Bail: $550

Oscar Islas-Resendiz, 33, of West Valley City, Utah, was arrested at the Peppermill Casino for possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Darlene Koch-Huber, 54, of Mountlake, Washington, was arrested at the Gold Country for intent to utter fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $5,000

Brandon A. McNearney, 34, of Beverly Hills, California, was arrested at 862 Spring Valley Parkway for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

Shane C. Robinson, 51, of Osino was arrested at Interstate 80 and mile marker 312 for failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, open alcohol container in vehicle and driving under the influence. $1,610

