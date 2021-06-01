Elko County arrests, May 31, 2021

May 31
Randy J. Martinez, 41, of Clinton, Utah, was arrested at 1200 Wendover Blvd for false statement to obstruct public officer, resisting a public officer, reckless driving disregarding personal safety, driving without a driver’s license and failure to appear on traffic citation. Bail: $2,775
Roy A. Sam, 29, of Elko was arrested at the Mid-Town Motel for failure to appear bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail $1,355
