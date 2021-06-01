 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests, May 31, 2021
Elko County arrests, May 31, 2021

May 31

Randy J. Martinez, 41, of Clinton, Utah, was arrested at 1200 Wendover Blvd for false statement to obstruct public officer, resisting a public officer, reckless driving disregarding personal safety, driving without a driver’s license and failure to appear on traffic citation. Bail: $2,775

Roy A. Sam, 29, of Elko was arrested at the Mid-Town Motel for failure to appear bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail $1,355

