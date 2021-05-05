Elko County arrests: May 4, 2021

May 4
Rudy Carillo Jr., 21, of Elko was arrested at 384 ½ River St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Erik J. Larsen, 34, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Pinion Road for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Devin E. Palmer, 21, of Carlin was arrested at 1412 Chestnut St. for unlawful use of emergency phone number, resisting a public officer, reckless driving, operating a vehicle without or tampering with a breath interlock device, driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI, two counts of disturbing the peace, two counts of assault, drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner, and aiming a firearm at a person. Bail: $10,795
