Elko County arrests: May 5, 2021

May 5

Monica D. Blauer, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1790 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $545

Sophia L. Buser, 35, of Golden, Colorado was arrested on Interstate 80 for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $200

Salvador G. Castillo, 40, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Court streets on three counts of possession to sell a controlled substance, two counts of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $31,625

James A Fruitts III, 29, of Battle Mountain was arrested at 193 W. Commercial St. on a warrant for breaking, injuring or tampering with a vehicle. Bail: $1,000

Jorge Maya, 60, of Elko was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695

