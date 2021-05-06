Elko County arrests: May 5, 2021

May 5
Monica D. Blauer, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1790 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $545
--
Sophia L. Buser, 35, of Golden, Colorado was arrested on Interstate 80 for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $200
--
Salvador G. Castillo, 40, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Court streets on three counts of possession to sell a controlled substance, two counts of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $31,625
--
James A Fruitts III, 29, of Battle Mountain was arrested at 193 W. Commercial St. on a warrant for breaking, injuring or tampering with a vehicle. Bail: $1,000
--
Jorge Maya, 60, of Elko was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695
--
Edilio Miromontes, 28, of Wells was arrested on Mesa Street for driving under the influence, two counts of duty to stop at accident with attended vehicle or property damage, and two counts of driver or passenger failure to report unattended vehicle or property damage. Bail: $640
--
Loren D. Nichols, 47, of Elko was arrested at Third and Silver streets for battery. Bail: $1,140
--
Sergio A. Rodriguez-Gomez, 50, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Jail lobby on two counts of theft.
--
Loren H. Sneed, 59, of Elko was arrested at 141 Park Road for domestic battery and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $4,280
--
Michael M. Whitaker, 27, of Farmington, Utah was arrested at 345 Fourth St. for residential burglary and possession of burglary tools. Bail: $22,250
--
Kenneth J. Wyllie, 49, of Spring Creek was arrested at 467 Westcliff Drive on a parole and probation hold.
--
This week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.