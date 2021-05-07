 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: May 6, 2021
Elko County arrests: May 6, 2021

Police Log

May 6

Kevin B. Cameron, 49, of Elko was arrested on North Fifth Street for trespassing. Bail: $355

--

Michael S. Leschke, 47, of Elko was arrested on Park Road on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and violation of parole.

--

Jennifer M. Matranga, 31, of Kimberly, Idaho was arrested at Dotties Casino for violation of parole.

--

Caden L. McClelland, 23, of Elko was arrested at 1744 Mountain City Highway on three bench warrants. Bail: $1,569.25

--

Jesus M. Morones Jr., 52, of Elko was arrested at 116 Forest Lane for domestic battery and violation of probation.

Washington's Most Wanted's David Rose has more

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

