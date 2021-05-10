 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: May 7, 2021
Elko County arrests: May 7, 2021

May 7

Christian Cortez, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested on Last Chance Road for violation of probation and failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime.

--

Heriberto R. Gonzalez-Martinez, 26, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on two bench warrants. Bail: $2,110

--

Mariah Kinterknecht, 29, of Elko was placed under citizen’s arrest at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for disturbing the peace and two counts of interfering or resisting. Bail: $2,920

--

Jorge Maya, 60, of Elko was arrested at 2001 Errecart Blvd. for trespassing. Bail: $195

--

Daniel R. Potter, 31, of Battle Mountain was arrested at Eighth and Idaho streets for license plates displayed improperly, seat belt violation, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $585

--

Eliberto Rodriguez-Nunez, 45, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant St. on a felony warrant for child abuse or neglect. Bail: $100,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

