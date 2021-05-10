Elko County arrests: May 8, 2021

Jorge Maya, 60, of Elko was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for attempted petite larceny and trespassing. Bail: $1,335

--

Cierra M. Pangborn, 26, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. for violation of probation, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and drug paraphernalia.

--

Treasha N. Tresner, 39, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Metzler Road for driving with a revoked driver’s license, no proof of insurance, speeding 1-10 mph over limit, and improper color of lamps, lights or reflector. Bail: $2,150

--

Michael T. Yatczak, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at South 12th Street and Opal Drive for owning or possessing gun by a prohibited person, felony possession of a controlled substance, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

