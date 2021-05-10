Elko County arrests: May 8, 2021

May 8
Trevor D. Arts, 28, of Elko was arrested at 1805 Ruby View Drive for unlawful breaking into vacant property and destroying the property of another. Bail: $12,500
--
Wyatt C. Ermisch, 30, of Elko was arrested at 14th Street and College Avenue for violation of parole and on a bench warrant.
--
Salvador G. Espitia, 40, of Elko was arrested at 442 Idaho St. on a bench warrant. Bail: $495
--
Samuel R. Johnny, 19, of Elko was arrested at 1805 Ruby View Drive for unlawful breaking into vacant property and carrying a concealed knife or weapon without a permit. Bail: $7,500
--
Patxi F. Laughlin, 23, of Elko was arrested at Maverik on Mountain City Highway for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
--
Nicholas Lopez, 39, of Anaheim, California was arrested at 1440 Sixth St. for battery. Bail: $1,140
--
Trace R. Mangus, 40, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 on a bench warrant. Bail: $320
--
Jorge Maya, 60, of Elko was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for attempted petite larceny and trespassing. Bail: $1,335
--
Cierra M. Pangborn, 26, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. for violation of probation, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and drug paraphernalia.
--
Treasha N. Tresner, 39, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Metzler Road for driving with a revoked driver’s license, no proof of insurance, speeding 1-10 mph over limit, and improper color of lamps, lights or reflector. Bail: $2,150
--
Michael T. Yatczak, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at South 12th Street and Opal Drive for owning or possessing gun by a prohibited person, felony possession of a controlled substance, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.