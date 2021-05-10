 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: May 8, 2021
Elko County arrests: May 8, 2021

Police Log

May 8

Trevor D. Arts, 28, of Elko was arrested at 1805 Ruby View Drive for unlawful breaking into vacant property and destroying the property of another. Bail: $12,500

--

Wyatt C. Ermisch, 30, of Elko was arrested at 14th Street and College Avenue for violation of parole and on a bench warrant.

--

Salvador G. Espitia, 40, of Elko was arrested at 442 Idaho St. on a bench warrant. Bail: $495

--

Samuel R. Johnny, 19, of Elko was arrested at 1805 Ruby View Drive for unlawful breaking into vacant property and carrying a concealed knife or weapon without a permit. Bail: $7,500

--

Patxi F. Laughlin, 23, of Elko was arrested at Maverik on Mountain City Highway for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Nicholas Lopez, 39, of Anaheim, California was arrested at 1440 Sixth St. for battery. Bail: $1,140

--

Trace R. Mangus, 40, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 on a bench warrant. Bail: $320

--

Jorge Maya, 60, of Elko was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for attempted petite larceny and trespassing. Bail: $1,335

--

Cierra M. Pangborn, 26, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. for violation of probation, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and drug paraphernalia.

--

Treasha N. Tresner, 39, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Metzler Road for driving with a revoked driver’s license, no proof of insurance, speeding 1-10 mph over limit, and improper color of lamps, lights or reflector. Bail: $2,150

--

Michael T. Yatczak, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at South 12th Street and Opal Drive for owning or possessing gun by a prohibited person, felony possession of a controlled substance, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Police chief describes Elko's crime rate during Covid-19

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Elko Justice Court
Crime and Courts

Elko Justice Court

March 25John Edward Lyons III pleaded guilty to failure to wear a safety belt or shoulder harness and was ordered to pay $430 in fees and fines.

