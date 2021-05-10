Elko County arrests: May 9, 2021

--

Matthew W. Gordon, 41, of Las Vegas was arrested on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,690

--

Justin Hansen, 41, of Salt Lake City was arrested for drug paraphernalia, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $11,740

--

Jamie L. Hofhine, 42, of Elko was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, two counts of offering false written evidence, and conspiracy to offer false written evidence. Bail: $62,500

--

Claudia Johnson, 43, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,740

--

Cortney A. Keefer, 38, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a stolen vehicle; duty to stop at accident with attended vehicle or property damage; displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title; resisting a public officer; and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $22,735

--