Elko County arrests: May 9, 2021

May 9
Jacob C. Bates, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested at 844 McArthur Ave. for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $3,140
Ludwing X. Campos-Sanchez, 24, of Ogden, Utah was arrested at U.S. Highway 93 and Airport Road for driving with a suspended driver’s license, failure to decrease speed or use due care, two counts of battery on a protected person, drug paraphernalia, felony possession of a controlled substance and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $12,170
Todd S. Collins, 58, of Spring Creek was arrested at 338 Spring Creek Parkway for driving under the influence and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $1,495
Tyler Conti, 37, of Grantsville, Utah was arrested at 300 W. Wendover Blvd. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $605
Katie A. Dougan, 34, of Idaho Falls, Idaho was arrested at 1285 U.S. Highway 93 for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Meghan Fobes, 39, of Elko was arrested at Matties for resisting a public officer and trespassing. Bail: $1,335
Matthew W. Gordon, 41, of Las Vegas was arrested on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,690
Justin Hansen, 41, of Salt Lake City was arrested for drug paraphernalia, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $11,740
Jamie L. Hofhine, 42, of Elko was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, two counts of offering false written evidence, and conspiracy to offer false written evidence. Bail: $62,500
Claudia Johnson, 43, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,740
Cortney A. Keefer, 38, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a stolen vehicle; duty to stop at accident with attended vehicle or property damage; displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title; resisting a public officer; and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $22,735
Shaleesa M. Lucero, 29, of Bountiful, Utah was arrested at Fifth Street and Wilson Avenue on a warrant for robbery, burglary of a business, two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device, drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation.
Ryan R. Mayner, 42, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spring Valley Parkway and Dove Creek on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $465
Fernando Moncada, 27, of Elko was arrested at Stockmen’s Casino for defrauding a proprietor and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $995
Coby Painter, 35, of Grantsville, Utah was arrested at 200 W. Wendover Blvd. for fugitive felon from another state.
Scott W. Seeley, 34, of Wells was arrested at Fifth Street and Wilson Avenue for violation of probation.
Michael S. Swiger, 30, of Carlin was arrested at A1 on a warrant for attempted obtaining money, property or labor by false pretenses. Bail: $1,140
This week's felony arrests:
Elko County Jail: This week's felony arrests
Cameron T. Holley
Clayton L. Johnnie
Guadalupe M. Torres
Jayli C. Acquistapace
Jennifer M. Matranga
Jesus M. Morones Jr.
Michael S. Leschke
Michael L. Lujan
Michael M. Whitaker
Sergio A. Rodriguez-Gomez
Salvador G. Castillo
Austin E. Thunder-Crouse
Travis B. Kelson
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
